Caroline Rose – “Feel The Way I Want” Video

We named Caroline Rose an Artist To Watch virtually precisely two years in the past in the course of the rollout for LONER , the album on which the previous alt-country artist reinvented herself as an anything-goes power ball. She's persevering with to lean into that impulse on follow-up album SUPERSTAR , two in March – and if the album lives as much as the electrifying enjoyable of Rose's set opening for Deerhunter at Hopscotch this previous fall, all of us have a lot to stay up for.

SUPERSTAR is pitched as an album-as-film monitoring a non-binary protagonist's pursuit of fame and fortune within the wake of an unintentional telephone name from LA's famed Chateau Marmont. “To me, there's both humor and horror in hubris and what it takes in order to be successful,” Rose says in a press launch. “I wanted to make a story out of those parts of myself that I find largely undesirable and embarrassing, then inject them with steroids.”

To wit, Rose's self-directed video for lead single “Feel The Way I Want” finds her strolling throughout America with pizzazz after discovering the audition her agent secured for her is definitely in Hollywood, Florida. As for the music, “Fell The Way I Want” is a slinky synth-funk observe about extending your self-determination all the best way to the emotional realm: “Cause I am on a strike against my body and mind / What once was pain is now pleasure of mine. “

Watch under.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Nothing's Impossible”

02 “Got To Go My Own Way”

03 “Do You Think We'll Last Forever?”

04 “Feelings Are A Thing Of The Past”

05 “Feel The Way I Want”

06 “Freak Like Me”

07 “Someone New”

08 “Pipe Dreams”

09 “Command Z”

10 “Back At The Beginning”

11 “I Took A Ride”

TOUR DATES:

03 / 06 – Albany, NY @ The Hole

03 / 07 – Burlington, VT @ Increased Floor

03 / 11 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Membership Café

03 / 12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Membership Café

03 / 13 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern

03 / 14 – Columbus, OH @ Skully's

03 / 25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Corridor of Williamsburg

03 / 26 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

03 / 27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

03 / 28 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

04 / 01 – Iowa Metropolis, IA @ Mission Creek Music Competition

04 / 02 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Corridor Ballroom

04 / 03 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Corridor

04 / 04 – Minneapolis, MN @ Positive Line Music Corridor

04 / 24 – Dallas, TX @ Membership Dada

04 / 25 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Corridor: Upstairs

04 / 26 – Austin, TX @ Antone's

04 / 28 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

04 / 29 – Oxford, MS @ Proud Larry's

04 / 30 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

Celebrity is out three/6 on New West. Pre-order it right here.