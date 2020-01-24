Caroline Wozniacki Career Ends In Tears With Defeat At Australian Open

Caroline Wozniacki’s glittering tennis profession led to tears on the Australian Open on Friday when she was dumped out by lower-ranked Ons Jabeur of Tunisia. The Danish former world primary, who introduced in December that this might be her ultimate event, misplaced 7-5, Three-6, 7-5 within the third spherical. The unseeded 29-year-old brings the curtain down on a profession that noticed her win 30 WTA titles, along with her sole Grand Slam triumph coming in 2018 at Melbourne Park. “Only fitting that my last match was a three-setter, a grinder, and I finished my career with a forehand error. Those are the things I’ve been working on my whole career,” joked Wozniacki, as she choked again tears.

“Guess this is just how it was meant to be,” added the Dane, who started taking part in tennis aged seven.

Wozniacki, who made her skilled debut in 2005, was given a rapturous reception by the Melbourne Enviornment crowd and was embraced by Jabeur.

“I’ve had unbelievable experiences on the court, amazing fans and support I’ve had my from family, especially my Dad, who has coached me all these years,” stated Wozniacki, who suffers with rheumatoid arthritis, which causes fatigue and joint ache.

She has stated that had nothing to do along with her choice to depart tennis, wanting to start out a household with husband and former Nationwide Basketball Affiliation (NBA) star David Lee.

The couple embraced on court docket and she or he was held aloft triumphantly by her father Piotr.

“I usually don’t cry. I have special memories that I will cherish, it’s been a great ride,” stated Wozniacki, now ranked 36 on the earth.

“But I am ready for the next chapter, ready for what’s to come.”

She completed 2010 and 2011 as world primary, and ascended to the highest rating once more in 2018, the identical yr she lastly received her maiden Grand Slam.

The 78th-ranked Tunisian Jabeur will subsequent play Qiang Wang of China, who shocked American nice Serena Williams — Wozniacki’s shut pal.

“Caroline has been such an inspiration for me and many players,” stated Jabeur.