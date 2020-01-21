Caron leads Rifle to 42-31 win against Steamboat Springs

The Rifle Bears earned a win after they defeated the Steamboat Springs Sailors 42-31 on Saturday.

Jamie Caron lead Rifle with 12 factors scored whereas additionally recording eight rebounds and one help. Taylor Davis aided the trouble by contributing 10 factors and two rebounds.

Of their subsequent video games, Rifle will play host to Grand Valley, whereas Steamboat Springs will journey to play Battle Mountain.

Steamboat Springs has not reported any staff or participant statistics from this contest.



