Carpet python devours goanna while hanging from a roof at retirement village in Nambour, Queensland

An unlimited carpet python has been snapped devouring a helpless goanna whereas hanging from the roof of a house in a retirement village.

The snake had slithered into the Church buildings of Christ Care Sanctuary Park Retirement Village in Nambour, Queensland final week.

‘Residents bought fairly the present final week when this carpet python landed on their doorstep,’ the retirement village wrote on Fb.

The village shared an unimaginable picture of the snake hanging off the roof with half of the reptile hanging from its mouth.

‘With the drought, many native animals from the neighbouring nationwide park are in search of water and meals – this reptile discovered each!’

Social media customers had been left in awe after viewing the dramatic picture.

‘Wow the jaws of the snake should be very highly effective to carry that lizard/goanna,’ one individual wrote.

‘Stunning python, poor lizard,’ added one other.

‘Christmas decorations ought to have been taken down by now,’ joked a 3rd.

Carpet pythons are frequent in Queensland in summer season throughout breeding season.

The non-poisonous reptile frequently hides out in roofs in search of meals reminiscent of mammals and birds.

They will develop as much as 2.1 metres or generally exceed as much as three meters.