Carpool Karaoke producer hits back at claims James Corden doesn’t drive

The producer for The Late Late Present’s CarPool Karaoke phase has hit again at claims that James Corden does not drive his personal automotive.

Taking to Twitter after a video surfaced yesterday displaying James Corden, 41, and Justin Bieber, 25, being pulled alongside by a truck, producer Ben Winston defined that he solely does not drive after they’re filming ‘particular stunts’, for security causes.

Ben tweeted: ‘James all the time drives throughout Carpool! Typically when there’s a stunt part and its unsafe to drive, we’ll use a rig. However that’s solely occurred four instances in 50 or so carpools!’.

Responding to a tweet, he added: Not true! We solely use a rig after we are doing a “stunt” as a part of the Carpool – when it could be inconceivable for James to drive! This has occurred solely possibly four instances in 50 or so carpools… Security is essential!’.

He then concluded: ‘By stunt I imply – dance routines / costumes / props and many others ! Dont fear an excessive amount of although. I’m fairly positive there are larger points to fret about!’.

Later within the present Justin was seen educating James a dance routine as they took a pit cease.

And The Late Late Present’s Twitter additionally took to social media to make gentle of the scenario, tweeting an image of James on stage with Samuel L Jackson driving a pretend automotive, with the caption: ‘Guys, we do not even use an actual automotive’.

This comes after viewers shared their shock when a fan by the Twitter person title Zoli Honig caught the host filming the phase, which sees James inviting well-known musical company to sing alongside to their hits with him, alongside Justin on Wednesday.

Filmed in his vary rover, regardless of James, showing to take the wheel, the fan’s video exhibits he’s really being pulled alongside by a truck.

Expressing his shock, the Twitter person wrote: ‘Noticed James Corden and Justin Bieber filming carpool karaoke and for this reason I’ve belief points — he is not even driving!’.

The tweet shortly racked up 150,000 likes and retweets, from followers of the present.

One person wrote: ‘All alongside I used to respect James Corden for with the ability to focus on driving and singing on the similar time: however now I really feel betrayed. So even the Amigos, Mariah Carey, Michelle Obama and the remaining was only a lie’.

One other joked: ‘Subsequent factor you already know they gonna inform us that his buddies do not *really* want a experience’.

However others argued: ‘It is kinda apparent tho if u take note of it’, whereas one tweeted: ‘That was good for them,security first!’.

And one tweeted: ‘After I noticed him filming in 2017 with Katy Perry he was driving!’.

Justin Bieber taught James Corden a few dance steps whereas filming a phase for The Late Late Present in Hollywood on Wednesday.

The singer broke down a routine step-by-step for the host who watched shut as he adopted alongside.

Along with their dance lesson, Justin and James manned the ‘Yummy’ meals truck, which was named after Justin’s new single.

James Corden’s common Carpool Karaoke phase has starred the likes of Mariah Carey and George Clooney.