Carpooling app aiming to lessen ski traffic on I-70 launched last month. Colorado shut it down shortly after.

Westbound I-70 site visitors backed up at Georgetown as a result of a slide off additional up the street throughout a snowstorm Dec. 22, 2018. (Andy Cross, The Denver Submit)

FRISCO — On Dec. 16, 2019, TreadShare, an app meant to supply a technique of carpooling to the ski slopes from Denver, launched. The concept behind the app is for carpoolers to share the price of fuel and mileage, incentivizing the drivers to carry further passengers and the passengers to get an inexpensive trip as much as the mountains. Shortly following the launch, TreadShare obtained a “cease and desist” letter from the Colorado Public Utilities Fee. This brought on TreadShare to close down operations and one other comparable app, Gondola, to not launch.

Whereas each firms tried to make certain that their apps didn’t fall below a transportation community firm designation by making the apps a value sharing technique reasonably than profit-making, the apps have been designated transportation community firms below Colorado Revised Statutes 40-10.1-602, which reads:

“‘Contract carrier’ means every person, other than a common carrier or a motor carrier of passengers under part 3 of this article, who, by special contract, directly or indirectly affords a means of passenger transportation over any public highway of this state; except that the term does not include a transportation network company, as defined in section 40-10.1-602(3), or a transportation network company driver, as defined in section 40-10.1-602(4).”

This regulation defining a transportation community firm successfully places these carpooling apps into the identical class as Uber and Lyft, which means they must comply with the identical costly licensing procedures, which aren’t possible for such apps that prioritize price financial savings.

Learn extra on Summit Each day.

Subscribe to our weekly e-newsletter, The Adventurist, to get open air information despatched straight to your inbox.