Katty Sterling, mom of a kid who was assaulted at M.S. 158, confronted NYC Colleges Chancellor Richard A. Carranza. Dennis A. Clark

Colleges Chancellor Richard Carranza, already below fireplace for strolling out on 500 folks protesting unsafe faculties at a Queens training council assembly, is now being blasted for saying the involved dad and mom have been “grandstanding.”

“I feel that he is not a human — that he has no feelings,” Katty Sterling, who was confronting the educrat on the Thursday night time assembly when he stalked off, instructed The Publish Saturday. She is the mom of the 13-year-old whose cafeteria beatdown at MS 158 was captured in a viral video final week.

“If this was his child going into that situation, is he going to take it easy? It’s the second time my daughter was assaulted at school by the same student,” she stated. “How should I feel if I’m getting ignored and getting no help?”

Reigniting her ire have been feedback Carranza made the morning after the discussion board to CBS Information.

“It was unproductive,” Carranza shrugged. “Folks have been yelling. Folks weren’t permitting anyone to reply. They weren’t permitting me to reply.

“It was grandstanding.”

A whole bunch of fogeys and academics from MS 158 Marie Curie in Bayside swarmed Thursday night time’s assembly of Group Training Council 26 to complain about worsening bullying and violence within the classroom.

More and more agitated dad and mom instructed the stone-faced chancellor about incidents of in-class sexual harassment and fights, video exhibits — till he silently rose and walked off the stage.

Mona Davids, president of the NYC Mother and father Union, reacted with fury to his newest feedback.

“How can you say a parent is grandstanding when their child has been sexually harassed and assaulted?” she requested.

“With Carranza, the safety of our children is not a priority. Sexual harassment and assault is clearly not a concern.”

In December, The Publish reported on a sexual assault the center college, when a pupil sexually tormented a feminine classmate for weeks, finally exposing himself and grabbing the woman’s genitals in a classroom — however escaped severe punishment.

Her father, whom The Publish shouldn’t be naming to guard the sufferer’s id, was on the assembly — and nonetheless fuming Saturday.

“Look at his face — no compassion,” he stated of Carranza.

“This is why the schools are all in disarray. They are more concerned with covering things up than having the truth come out.”

Metropolis Councilman Mark Treyger (D-Queens), chairman of the training committee, stated the incidents described on the assembly have been “very concerning.”

“I empathize with the anger and frustration of parents and families when they’re not being heard,” Treyger instructed The Publish.

“It should not have taken a town hall meeting for a parent to be able to voice this type of serious concern.”

Treyger stated that he had allotted further funds in final yr’s funds for the DOE to rent seven full-time Title IX coordinators to assist faculties fight sexual assault — however stated the division had by no means confirmed that the staffers had truly been added.

The unidentified father stated he’s on the verge of pulling his eighth-grade daughter out of the troubled college — although she solely has 5 months to go till commencement.

“The victim is more to blame than those who committed the crime,” he stated. “But Carranza doesn’t want to answer.”

“He should have calmed everything down like a leader should do. But no, he said nothing, he just got out of Dodge.”

Further reporting by Selim Algar and Susan Edelman