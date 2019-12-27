Carrie Fisher’s emotional after-death letter revealed

Comprises delicate spoilers for The Rise of Skywalker
It has been three years because the world misplaced Carrie Fisher, the inimitable actress who turned a family identify and beloved presence around the globe by way of her function as Princess Leia (later Common Leia Organa) within the Star Wars franchise. Fisher died on the age of 60 on December 27, 2016 after struggling a coronary heart assault on a flight from London, England to Los Angeles, California the week prior. She left behind an unlimited legacy; a daughter, Billie Lourd, who has adopted in her mom’s footsteps to change into an actress herself; and a spot within the Star Wars galaxy nobody else might presumably fill.
It seems that Carrie Fisher left yet another factor behind: an after-death notice, which her brother, Todd, just lately discovered.
As first reported by The New York Put up and later picked up by Web page Six, Todd Fisher stumbled upon a letter from Carrie whereas he was trying to find items of Star Wars memorabilia that might be displayed at Hollywood’s TCL Chinese language Theatre as a part of a pop-up museum. Todd was trying by way of one explicit drawer in a desk belonging to his mom, the late actress Debbie Reynolds, who died the day after Carrie did — a drawer of “personal letters,” which he’d seemed by way of “several times.” However on this occasion, he discovered one thing he’d “never seen before” in his life: a notice in Carrie’s “unmistakeable” handwriting, scrawled throughout a web page torn out from a guide by Adrian Tinniswood.
“Either it was something Carrie wrote long ago because she was doing a story on death, or it just materialized from beyond,” Todd stated of the letter. “She was writing as if she was dead and what it was like.”
The letter reads partially, “I am dead. How are you? I’ll see you soon … I would call and tell you what this is like, but there is no reception up here […]Cut. New scene, new setup, new heavenly location. I have finally got the part that I have been rehearsing for all my life. God gave me the part. This is the end of the road I have been touring on all my life.”
Carrie Fisher’s last look as Leia Organa
Todd Fisher’s discovery of his sister Carrie’s after-death notice got here as a shock even to him — “It just blew my mind. I thought, ‘Wow, why am I finding this right now?'” — and was undoubtedly made extra emotional provided that the anniversary of her passing was proper across the nook, and that Carrie’s last movie look occurred days prior as properly.
Carrie Fisher had performed Leia Organa — first recognized with the prefix Princess, then Common — from the discharge of the primary Star Wars movie in 1977 all the way in which till her demise in 2016. J.J. Abrams’ The Pressure Awakens was the ultimate Star Wars movie to debut throughout Carrie Fisher’s life, with The Final Jedi launched posthumously in 2017. In December 2019 got here The Rise of Skywalker, which was initially meant to characteristic Leia Organa in an enormous capability. Following the Star Wars actress’ demise, nonetheless, Abrams and the oldsters at Disney and Lucasfilm carried out unused footage of Carrie Fisher from The Pressure Awakens to offer Leia a correct send-off with out resorting to the usage of CGI. (They did, nonetheless, use CGI to make a younger Leia for a flashback sequence alongside her twin brother Luke Skywalker.)
Saying goodbye to Leia in The Rise of Skywalker was fairly an emotional expertise. Leia used the final of her vitality to ship a Pressure message to her son, the villainous Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) who was as soon as a promising Jedi Padawan named Ben Solo, in hopes that he would hear her and return to the sunshine facet. (For the document: he did.)
Leia’s send-off additionally moved Todd Fisher, who informed The New York Put up that he is discovered a sure sense of consolation by way of the Star Wars films.
“A lot of people asked me when they [Carrie and his mother Debbie] died, ‘How do you deal with it?'” stated Todd. “A part of it’s the religion that all of us shared, my mom, my sister and I — the concept that we will meet once more, and so they’re not removed from you. They’re simply in a distinct house or a distinct dimension. There are loads of phrases you possibly can connect to [that]. The phrase ‘pressure,’ for instance, is [Star Wars creator] George Lucas’s selection phrase, however you might interchange the phrase ‘religion.’ I discover loads of that comforting, frankly.”
