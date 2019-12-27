Carrie Fisher’s emotional after-death letter revealed

Cookies assist us ship our Companies. Through the use of our Companies, you comply with our use of cookies. Be taught Extra.

Comprises delicate spoilers for The Rise of Skywalker

It has been three years because the world misplaced Carrie Fisher, the inimitable actress who turned a family identify and beloved presence around the globe by way of her function as Princess Leia (later Common Leia Organa) within the Star Wars franchise. Fisher died on the age of 60 on December 27, 2016 after struggling a coronary heart assault on a flight from London, England to Los Angeles, California the week prior. She left behind an unlimited legacy; a daughter, Billie Lourd, who has adopted in her mom’s footsteps to change into an actress herself; and a spot within the Star Wars galaxy nobody else might presumably fill.

It seems that Carrie Fisher left yet another factor behind: an after-death notice, which her brother, Todd, just lately discovered.

As first reported by The New York Put up and later picked up by Web page Six, Todd Fisher stumbled upon a letter from Carrie whereas he was trying to find items of Star Wars memorabilia that might be displayed at Hollywood’s TCL Chinese language Theatre as a part of a pop-up museum. Todd was trying by way of one explicit drawer in a desk belonging to his mom, the late actress Debbie Reynolds, who died the day after Carrie did — a drawer of “personal letters,” which he’d seemed by way of “several times.” However on this occasion, he discovered one thing he’d “never seen before” in his life: a notice in Carrie’s “unmistakeable” handwriting, scrawled throughout a web page torn out from a guide by Adrian Tinniswood.

“Either it was something Carrie wrote long ago because she was doing a story on death, or it just materialized from beyond,” Todd stated of the letter. “She was writing as if she was dead and what it was like.”

The letter reads partially, “I am dead. How are you? I’ll see you soon … I would call and tell you what this is like, but there is no reception up here […]Cut. New scene, new setup, new heavenly location. I have finally got the part that I have been rehearsing for all my life. God gave me the part. This is the end of the road I have been touring on all my life.”