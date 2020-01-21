Carrie Symonds’ ‘could bin Grenfell record given to Theresa May signed by PM critic Stormzy’ -friend

By David Wilcock, Whitehall Correspondent For Mailonline

A Tory activist buddy of Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds opened the door on their life in Downing Road at this time, suggesting they may take down an album signed by Stormzy after he attacked the PM’s politics.

Nimko Ali, 36, a campaigner in opposition to feminine genital mutilation, stated that the Grenfell catastrophe charity disk given to earlier chief Theresa Might could possibly be on Ms Symonds’ hit listing now they will ‘lastly unpack their containers’.

Stormzy, actual title Michael Owuo Jr, has made repeated assaults on Mr Johnson, together with main a chant of ‘F*** Boris’ as he headlined the Glastonbury Competition final yr.

And after Mr Johnson’s election win in December he accused the PM of spurring on racists within the UK.

In a wide-ranging interview with the Night Normal Ms Ali she hailed the ‘unbelievable style’ of Mr Johnson’s accomplice.

‘Her flat in Camberwell was impeccable,’ she stated.

‘She has an eye fixed for fashion and element and makes you’re feeling welcome, placing up images that remind you of occasions collectively.

‘Theresa Might had a Grenfell document on the wall signed by Stormzy. I am undecided if that can nonetheless be there.

‘I do not suppose a lot else will change.’

Ms Ali is near Ms Symonds and so they had been pictured collectively on social media throughout the election marketing campaign earlier than Mr Johnson’s 80-seat win

Croydon-born Stormzy, 26, was amongst stars who collaborated on a canopy of Simon and Garfunkel’s Bridge Over Troubled Water in 2017 to boost funded for survivors of the tragedy in West London that left 72 individuals lifeless.

He turned the primary black British solo artist to headline the well-known pageant final yr.

Throughout his act he sang ‘Vossi Bop’, which incorporates the lyrics: ‘I am going to by no means die, I am Chuck Norris.’

He then held out his microphone and the 100,000 crowd chanted the remainder of the phrases: ‘F**okay the federal government and f**okay Boris.’

Ms Ali is near Ms Symonds and the pair have visited Somaliland, the place she was born.

They had been additionally pictured collectively throughout the election marketing campaign earlier than Mr Johnson’s 80-seat win.

Ms Ali is a former Ladies’s Equality Social gathering candidate turned Tory supporter. However she admitted to the Normal that she had tactically voted Inexperienced in December, regardless of her closeness to Mr Johnson.

‘He is aware of. I’ve advised individuals within the Conservative Social gathering and nobody referred to as me a traitor as they’d’ve on the Left,’ she stated.

‘I voted Inexperienced as a result of I needed to remove from a Labour majority.’