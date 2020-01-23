Carrizales leads Vista PEAK Prep to 69-55 win against Aurora Central

Aurora Central was stable from downtown, drilling 40% of their pictures however finally misplaced 69-55 to Vista PEAK Prep on Tuesday.

Jaylen Carrizales lead Vista PEAK Prep with 18 factors scored whereas additionally recording one rebound and one help. Sayo Owolabi helped the hassle by contributing 14 factors, 5 rebounds, and two assists.

Aurora Central was paced in scoring by Messiah Ford who scored 18 factors whereas amassing 9 rebounds. Laquan Bowie aided the hassle by contributing 14 factors, two rebounds, and three assists.

Subsequent up for every staff, Aurora Central will play host to Adams Metropolis, whereas Vista PEAK Prep will journey to play Brighton.

This story was created with know-how offered by Knowledge Skrive. Info correct as of publication and can replace as extra information is obtainable.