January 14, 2020 | 11:23am | Up to date January 14, 2020 | 11:27am

A 21-year-old Mexican cartel murderer — recognized for flaunting her curves and harmful weapons on social media — was gunned down in a shootout with authorities, in keeping with new stories.

Maria Guadalupe Lopez Esquivel, additionally recognized by her alias “La Catrina,” was shot within the neck Friday as Mexico’s military, Nationwide Guard and Michoacán state police raided the protected home the place she stayed with a number of armed members of the murderous Jalisco New Era Cartel, in keeping with Britain’s The Solar and the Mexican outlet El Common.

A frightened and raveled Esquivel collapsed behind a wall and was discovered together with her face and garments coated in blood, The Solar mentioned.

Footage taken through the gun battle confirmed her struggling to breathe on the bottom as a cop tried to calm her down whereas she awaited a helicopter flight to the hospital, the location mentioned.

“Calm down, kid. The helicopter is coming for you,” the officer says within the footage. “It is coming now, easy, easy, you are going to be OK. Try to hang on.”

Esquivel succumbed to her accidents a number of minutes after the helicopter took off, in keeping with native stories.

The hitwoman — who shared her nickname with the feminine skeletal determine related to Mexico’s Day of the Lifeless — was considered one of many main figures within the cartel, in keeping with The Solar.

She led a staff of hitmen inside the New Era Cartel that killed greater than a dozen state cops throughout an Oct. 14 ambush in Michoacan state’s Aguililla municipality, the outlet reported.

Maria Guadalupe Lopez Esquivel CEN

On the time of her demise, she was liable for paying different cartel members and coordinating assassinations, extortion and kidnappings, in keeping with the report.

She joined the prison group in 2017 after falling in love with one other chief, Miguel “El M2” Fernandez, who was additionally arrested through the raid, in keeping with the report.

Since then, she rose up the ranks, and put her glamorous way of life on show.

The cartel rose to prominence between 2013 and 2015 and is taken into account by many analysts to be the “most dangerous and largest Mexican cartel,” in keeping with a December Congressional Analysis Service report.

Analysts imagine that it has operations all through the Americas, Asia and Europe.

Its present chief is Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, often known as “El Mencho,” who is needed by each US and Mexican authorities.