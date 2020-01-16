Cartoon Camilla returns! Duchess of Cornwall is back with children’s story competition

By Harriet Johnston For Mailonline

The Duchess of Cornwall has returned as her cartoon alter ego to launch BBC Radio Two’s annual story-writing competitors.

Camilla, 72, recognisable by each her trademark pearls and blond bouffant, could be seen exhibiting off her royal wave from inside an iPad display within the advert for 500 Phrases 2020.

Within the quick clip selling the story-writing competitors, it was revealed the ultimate for this 12 months’s contest will happen at Buckingham Palace.

That is the sixth 12 months that Camilla has acted as an honourary choose to the competitors which was launched again in 2011 by former Radio Two host Chris Evans.

Within the advert, the cartoon Camilla seems to be sporting a sensible inexperienced go well with, and beams as she waves on the digital camera.

Apart from the phrase depend and being below the age of 13 there are virtually no entry necessities with candidates permitted to write down about no matter they need and spelling and grammar not considered.

Winners of the story-writing competitors can be invited to attend the 500 Phrases Ultimate at Buckingham Palace on Friday 12 June the place celebrities will learn the profitable tales stay on the radio.

500 Phrases is the UK’s most profitable quick story-writing competitors for kids between the ages of 5 and 13.

It was launched again in 2011, by Chris Evans, and the presenter stays concerned regardless of having left the BBC.

Gold prize winners take dwelling Chris Evans’ top in books, silver winners take dwelling the extra diminutive Duchess of Cornwall’s top in books and bronze winners obtain their very own top in books.

In 2016 the Duchess turned the primary ever royal to be animated when she appeared in a brief clip to advertise the competitors.

The competitors is designed to advertise literacy amongst kids, a cornerstone of Camilla’s work.

Final 12 months, the royal appeared overjoyed as she introduced the winners of the short-story competitors with their prizes at Windsor Fortress.

She greeted Chris Evans like an previous pal earlier than assembly the six winners of this 12 months’s competitors, who’re all ladies.

Since its launch in 2011, greater than 900,000 kids have submitted tales for the competitors.