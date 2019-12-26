Case Against 1000-1200 Unknowns For Protest March At AMU On December 23

AMU has been shut down until January 5, 2020, within the wake of the protests. (File)

Aligarh:

Police has registered circumstances in opposition to as many as 1,000-1,200 unidentified individuals who participated in a candle march at Aligarh Muslim College (AMU) campus on December 23 in solidarity with those that misplaced their lives within the anti-Citizenship (Modification) Act protest.

The circumstances have been registered at police station Civil Traces, Aligarh underneath IPC part 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and IPC part 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint).

Police mentioned that the march was unauthorised as no permission was sought for a similar.

On December 15, clashes broke out between police and the scholars protesting in opposition to the amended Citizenship Act.

The police fired tear fuel shells exterior the AMU after the protestors pelted allegedly stones at them.

Because the enactment of the CAA, which grants citizenship to non-Muslim minorities together with Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing spiritual persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, protests have erupted in numerous components of the nation together with the nationwide capital.

The AMU has been shut down until January 5, 2020 within the wake of those protests.