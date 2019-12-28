Case Against 1,000 Aligarh Students Over Citizenship Protests: Report

Aligarh Muslim College college students tried to take out a march in solidarity with Jamia Millia sutdents

Lucknow:

Uttar Pradesh Police has registered a case towards 1,000 unidentified college students of the Aligarh Muslim College in reference to violence that broke out throughout anti-CAA protests earlier this month, in accordance with information company ANI. The cops had first claimed the primary info report (FIR) had been registered towards 10,000 college students however ANI subsequently quoted a senior UP police officer as saying “there was a clerical mistake… case against 1,000 students and not 10,000”.

“There was a clerical mistake in the report, case registered against 1,000 students and not 10,000,” Akash Kulhari, the Senior Superintendent of Police, was quoted as saying by ANI.

“They unlawfully raised anti-national slogans. The students pelted stones on personnel and vandalised official vehicles,” the FIR mentioned, in accordance with ANI. It additionally said the police had been instructed to make use of minimal drive: “When they did not disperse tear gas and less intensity lathi-charge was done”.

The scholars have been charged below numerous sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Prevention of Injury to Public Property Act and the Felony Regulation Modification Act.

Tons of of Aligarh college students had taken out a solidarity march round midnight on December 15 after a peaceable protest by counterparts in Delhi’s Jamia Millia led to a pitched battle with the police, who had been accused of disproportionate drive after a brutal crackdown that included barging into the campus and detaining round 100 college students.

Disturbing visuals confirmed Uttar Pradesh smashing cops on the streets of Aligarh

Because the Aligarh college students started their protest UP cops tried to cease them on the college gates; they used batons, tear gasoline and water cannons.Nevertheless, disturbing visuals emerged the next day exhibiting cops smashing bikes and college students. The cops claimed they used drive after the scholars turned violent.

OP Singh, the state’s Director-Basic of Police, advised HEARALPUBLICIST his colleagues had displayed restraint. Nevertheless, that assertion was opposite to a number of testimonies from college students who claimed cops barged into lodges, fired tear gasoline inside rooms and vandalised furnishings and automobiles.

Many college students had been injured – activists put the quantity at 150 – within the police motion and one, the son of a daily-wage labourer, misplaced his arm. A number of cops had been additionally injured.

The CAA (Citizenship (Modification) Act) makes, for the primary time, faith the check of Indian citizenship. The federal government says it can assist non-Muslim refugees from three neighbouring Muslim-dominated international locations get citizenship in the event that they fled due to non secular persecution. Critics say it discriminates towards Muslims and violates secular tenets of the Structure.

With enter from ANI