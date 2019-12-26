Case Against 11 For Kidnapping, Raping Woman In Maharashtra: Police

Vasai police on Wednesday registered an offence towards 11 folks. (Representational)

Palghar:

A case has been registered towards 11 folks for allegedly kidnapping, raping and torturing a 21-year-old lady for greater than a 12 months in Vasai taluka of Maharashtra’s Palghar district, police stated on Thursday.

The Vasai police on Wednesday registered an offence towards 11 folks and no arrest has been made on this regard, police public relations officer Hemant Katkar stated.

In keeping with the complainant, the accused, who’re residents of Rangaon and Kalam in Vasai, allegedly saved her in confinement, raped and tortured her, he added.

In July 2018, one of many accused allegedly entered right into a relationship with the sufferer, the official stated, including that the accused together with just a few others later kidnapped the lady.

The sufferer was compelled to signal clean papers and affidavits to show that she had married one of many accused, he stated.

Throughout her time in confinement, the lady was subjected to repeated rapes, on account of which she gave delivery to a child lady, Mr Katkar stated.

The abuse lasted until December this 12 months, following which the sufferer registered a grievance with the police, he added.

An offence beneath sections 376 (rape), 366 (kidnap), 342 (wrongful confinement) and different related provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered towards the alleged accused, who haven’t been arrested as but, he added.