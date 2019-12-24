Case Against 8,000, Including MK Stalin For Rally Against Citizenship Law

1000’s of individuals marched on the streets with DMK president MK Stalin (File Picture)

Chennai, Tamil Nadu:

A case has been filed towards eight,000 folks together with DMK president MK Stalin for holding a rally towards Citizenship Modification Act (CAA) in Chennai on Monday with out police permission.

“Case filed against eight thousand people including DMK President MK Stalin (file pic) for holding a rally against Citizenship Amendment Act in Chennai yesterday, without Police permission,” Chennai Police mentioned on Tuesday.

1000’s of individuals marched on the streets with DMK president MK Stalin and different opposition get together leaders to protest towards the CAA on Monday. A number of senior leaders of opposition events together with Congress, CPI, CPM, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), and Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) participated within the rally to register their protest towards the brand new legislation.

The rally was held with out police permission and noticed the participation of senior leaders like P Chidambaram, Dhayanithi Maran, Ok Kanimozhi, Vaiko and a number of other MPs and MLAs from opposition events.

Aside from political leaders, activists, a lot of farmers and merchants additionally walked peacefully.

Police had made elaborate safety preparations, deploying over 5,000 cops, riot management automobiles and took different measures to thwart any legislation and order downside.