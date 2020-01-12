Case Against AAP’s Bhagwant Mann After Chandigarh Power Tariff Protest

AAP’s Bhagwant Mann has been named by the police.

Chandigarh:

AAP’s Punjab unit chief Bhagwant Mann and a few occasion legislators from the state have been named in a police criticism the place they’ve been accused of rioting, assault and obstructing police from performing their duties throughout a protest in Chandigarh in opposition to energy tariff hike, a police official mentioned on Sunday.

Round 800 unnamed AAP supporters have additionally been named by the police.

The primary data report was filed on Saturday in opposition to the Sangrur MP and round seven-eight legislators amongst different on the assertion of a lady constable in Chandigarh who had complained that AAP activists had thrown stones and assaulted her and another cops in the course of the protest on Friday final.

Senior police officer Jaspal Singh mentioned a case has been registered in Chandigarh in opposition to Bhagwant Mann and others below varied Sections of the IPC together with rioting, voluntarily inflicting harm to discourage public servant in discharge of his obligation, disobedience to order promulgated by public servant,

The protesters created regulation and order downside and violated the prohibitory orders.

Police had used water cannons on Friday final to cease the Aam Aadmi Get together leaders and employees protesting in opposition to the hike in energy tariff in Punjab from shifting in the direction of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s house.

The primary opposition occasion in Punjab was additionally looking for scrapping of energy buy agreements signed in the course of the earlier SAD-BJP regime with non-public crops.

Police mentioned at the least six of their personnel had been injured when unknown AAP supporters allegedly began throwing stones on them in the course of the protest.

Police had detained and launched AAP functionaries who had been making an attempt to march in the direction of the official residence of the Punjab Chief Minister right here.

Chief of the Opposition and senior AAP chief from Punjab Harpal Singh Cheema slammed the Chandigarh Police for registering the case.

Rubbishing the declare that AAP employees had assaulted the police personnel on obligation, Cheema mentioned, “We will continue to raise the voice of the people of Punjab. We do not fear from going to jail. Being in opposition, we have to play our role and raise people”s voice”.

After the protest, the AAP in an announcement had claimed that greater than two dozen occasion leaders and volunteers together with MLA Aman Arora sustained accidents due to water cannon and two of them had been admitted to the PGIMER.

As a part of their protest, the AAP had deliberate to ”gherao” the official residence of the Chief Minister.

Heavy police pressure was deployed by the Chandigarh Police to cease protesters from going in the direction of the Amarinder Singh’s house. Barricading was completed close to MLAs hostel the place AAP leaders and employees had assembled to proceed in the direction of the Chief Minister’s home.

When protesters tried to climb the barricades, Chandigarh Police used water cannons to disperse them.

The large protest was led by Bhagwant Mann. Get together MLAs together with Harpal Singh Cheema, Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Manjit Singh Bilaspur, Baldev Singh, Meet Hayer, Baljinder Kaur and different state unit leaders additionally participated in it.

Energy charges in Punjab had been hiked by 36 paise a unit with impact from January 1 for home shoppers.

Get together leaders alleged that energy shoppers had been being compelled to pay between Rs 9 and Rs 12 a unit which was “much higher” as in comparison with electrical energy charges in different states.

