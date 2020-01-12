Case Against Executive Officer, Junior Engineer After Cow Dies In UP

The case was registered beneath the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act, police stated

Muzaffarnagar:

The chief officer of the Muzaffarnagar nagar palika and a junior engineer of Bhokarhedi nagar panchayat have been charged for negligence of obligation after a cow died at a newly constructed shelter allegedly because of chilly, officers stated on Sunday.

The Government Officer, VM Tripathi, and the JE, Moolchand, have been charged after the cow was discovered useless on the state government-run shelter on Saturday, the officers stated.

The case was registered at New Mandi Police Station beneath the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act, they stated.