Case Against Hyderabad Man For Raping Professor From Maharashtra

Palghar, Maharashtra:

A case has been filed towards a 37-year-old man from Hyderabad for allegedly raping a disabled professor from Maharashtra after “marrying” her in an illegitimate method, the police mentioned on Monday.

The person turned pals with the 28-year-old girl who’s a professor a a Vasai faculty. He then “married” her by getting a pretend qazi to solemnise the ceremony, mentioned Senior Inspector Rajendra Kamble.

“She was raped in Vasai and places in Hyderabad and Karnataka. However, he later refused to acknowledge his relationship with her and told her not to keep in touch. She then filed a rape complaint,” he mentioned.

The police are attempting to arrest the person.