Case Against Karnataka BJP MP In Kerala For ‘No Water For Hindus’ Tweet

Shobha Karandlaje is the BJP MP from Karnataka’s Udupi-Chickmagalur.

Thiruvananthapuram:

A case has been registered towards Karnataka BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje and others by Kerala Police for a tweet alleging that Hindu households within the state’s Malappuram district should not being given water as a result of they supported the Citizenship (Modification) Act or CAA.

Ms Karandlaje, the parliamentarian from Udupi-Chickmagalur, had tweeted about Hindu households in Kuttipuram panchayath of Muslim-dominated Malappuram allegedly not being given water as they supported the brand new citizenship legislation, a declare which was broadly shared on social media and even reported by a couple of media homes.

“She had misled and had spread incorrect information,” Malappuram police chief Abdul Kareem instructed information company ANI.

Kerala is taking child steps to grow to be one other Kashmir! Hindus of Kuttipuram Panchayat of Malappuram was denied water provide as they supported #CAA2019.#SevaBharati has been supplying water ever since. Will Lutyens telecast this intolerance of PEACEFULS frm God’s Personal Nation!? pic.twitter.com/y0HKI4bitD — Shobha Karandlaje (@ShobhaBJP) January 22, 2020

The First Data Report (FIR) has been registered for allegedly selling enmity between totally different teams on grounds of faith, race, fatherland, residence, language, based mostly on a grievance by an advocate practising within the Supreme Courtroom. A case has additionally been taken towards activists of Seva Bharati, an NGO linked to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological mentor of the BJP.

In response to the police, there was water disaster within the space for nearly a 12 months.

“The panchayat has not been able to provide water since almost a year due to borewell issues. A private borewell was used to supply water, but they stopped the supply because they got a warning from Kerala State Electricity Board saying the motor usage is for electricity purpose and if used for other purpose, will be disconnected,” police officer Aravind stated.

Reacting to the case towards her, Ms Karandlaje stated she tweeted based mostly on data offered by a supply on the problem of water disaster.

“I have tweeted according to the information by a source, Our Seva Bharati team had supplied water to the people of the particular place. Why cannot the government do it? Let them book the case,” she instructed ANI.

“Instead of acting against the discrimination happened to the Dalit families of Cherukunnu, they lodged a case against me (sic),” the BJP chief tweeted.

Kerala’s ruling Left slammed the BJP. “This is some kind of a malign campaign by the BJP to tarnish the state of Kerala and the people of Kerala. As far as Malappuram is concerned, they (people) are famous for communal amity,” A Vijayaraghavan, a senior Left chief stated.

“As far as BJP is concerned, they have minimum support here It’s a false propaganda, it will not happen in Malappuram,” he added.

(With inputs from ANI)