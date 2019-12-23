Case Against Madhya Pradesh BJP MP Over Caste Certificate Information

KP Yadav defeated Jyotiraditya Scindia from Guna this yr

Ashoknagar:

BJP MP KP Yadav, who defeated Congress chief Jyotiraditya Scindia within the Lok Sabha polls, and his son have been charged for allegedly furnishing fallacious info to get a “non-creamy layer OBC” certificates, police stated on Monday.

The SDM performed an inquiry into the matter following a grievance filed by native resident, Giriraj Yadav, he stated.

The earnings restrict for an individual from the Different Backward Lessons (OBCs) underneath the non-creamy layer was Rs 6 lakh until 2017, which was later elevated to Rs eight lakh.

In 2014, Mr Yadav allegedly furnished fallacious info to the authorities involved to get the non-creamy layer certificates, as per the SDM’s inquiry report.

Mr Yadav defeated Mr Scindia from Guna Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh earlier this yr.

His son Sarthak additionally allegedly furnished fallacious info to get the non-creamy layer certificates in July this yr, the report stated.

The knowledge submitted by Mr Yadav and his son to get the non-creamy layer OBC certificates was completely different from the Guna MP’s property and earnings declaration in several election affidavits, it stated.

Mr Yadav’s earnings proven within the election affidavits was increased than the slab fastened for the non-creamy layer OBC certificates, the probe report stated.