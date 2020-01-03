Case Against Man For Attempting To Burn Wife Alive In Maharashtra

The lady sustained 70 % burns and was rushed to the hospital by her husband: Cops

Thane:

A case has been registered in opposition to a person for allegedly making an attempt to set his spouse on fireplace at Ulhasnagar city in Maharashtra’s Thane district, the police mentioned in the present day.

The Vitthalwadi police has registered a case in opposition to Atmaram Pawar for allegedly trying to burn his spouse Suman alive, following a quarrel on the intervening evening of January 2 and three, senior inspector RP Bhame mentioned.

The couple would quarrel incessantly, because the husband would come residence inebriated, the official mentioned.

The incident occurred when the spouse allegedly threatened to commit suicide and poured diesel on herself, following which Pawar allegedly threw a lit matchstick on the sufferer.

The lady sustained 70 per cent burns and was rushed to the hospital by her husband, he added.

A case has been registered in opposition to Pawar beneath part 307 (try to homicide) of the Indian Penal Code and the police are but to make an arrest, the official mentioned.