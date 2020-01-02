Case Against MLA, Nephew, Others For Beating District Megistrate’s Gunner

A case has been registered in opposition to Kishanlal, BJP MLA from Barkhera.

Pilibhit:

A case has been registered in opposition to Kishanlal, BJP MLA from Barkhera, his nephew and unknown individuals for allegedly beating up the gunner of the district Justice of the Peace, a police officer stated on Wednesday.

Police has registered a case on the orders of Particular Extra Session Decide Vijay Kumar, the officer stated.

Constable Mohit Kumar Gurjar, posted as a gunner of the DM, alleged that he was overwhelmed up by the MLA and his nephew.

Superintendent of Police Abhishek Dixit advised reporters that sub inspector Naresh Pal Singh, posted at Sunagarhi police station, is probing the matter and gave the peace of mind that the investigation will likely be neutral.