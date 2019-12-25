Case Against Policeman, 2 Others For Allegedly Raping A Woman In UP

The criticism was registered on Tuesday night time on a court docket’s path.

Bareilly:

A case has been registered towards a policeman and two others for allegedly raping a girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district, officers mentioned on Wednesday.

Primarily based on the criticism of a 21-year-old girl, Chief Judicial Justice of the Peace Piyush Siddharth had on Monday directed registration of an FIR towards Katai Mill police outpost in-charge Arun Kumar and two others for allegedly raping her.

The lady alleged that she was raped by the three on August 21 and that the police didn’t act on her criticism.