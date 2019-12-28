Case Against Raveena Tandon For “Hurting Sentiments”, Day After Apology

The case towards Raveena Tandon was registered in Maharashtra’s Beed (File Photograph)

Beed, Maharashtra:

A case was registered in Beed metropolis of Maharashtra towards actor Raveena Tandon, movie director Farah Khan and comic Bharti Singh on Saturday for “hurting spiritual sentiments” of Christians on a TV present.

The criticism was filed by Ashish Shinde, who heads a neighborhood NGO, at Shivaji Nagar police station underneath the related part of the Indian Penal Code, a police official stated.

It was being transferred to Malad police station in Mumbai underneath whose jurisdiction the accused stay, the official added.

Mr Shinde claimed Raveena Tandon and others used the Biblical expression “Hallelujah” in an offensive way on Flipkart Video Original’s quiz show “Backbenchers”.

On Friday, Farah Khan had apologised after Amritsar police registered an analogous case towards her and others.

“I respect all religions, and it might by no means be my intention to disrespect any. On behalf of all the staff, Raveena Tandon, Bharti Singh and Myself…we do sincerely apologise,” the filmmaker had tweeted.

The present was aired on Christmas Eve.

Raveena Tandon tweeted as nicely, saying, “I have not stated a phrase that may be interpreted as an insult to any faith. The three of us (Farah Khan, Bharti Singh and I) by no means supposed to offend anybody, however in case we did, my most honest apologies to those that have been harm.”