Case Against Sena MLA, Deputy Mayor For Assaulting Party Worker

Aurangabad:

An FIR has been registered in opposition to Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsat and Aurangabad Deputy Mayor Rajendra Janjal after a former corporator alleged that they thrashed him for submitting bid for a street tender, an official stated on Monday.

Former Shiv Sena corporator Sushil Khedkar earlier alleged that Mr Shirsat, the MLA from Aurangabad West seat, and Mr Janjal, who can be from the Sena, together with different staff hit him on Saturday over the tender subject.

“An offence has been registered in the case,” Assistant Commissioner of Police Hanumant Bhapkar advised information company PTI.

Sena leaders have been charged underneath numerous sections of the Indian Penal Code Sections, together with voluntarily inflicting damage, legal intimidation, illegal meeting and rioting, one other police official stated.

Mr Khedkar on Saturday alleged that Mr Shirsat had been placing stress on him since a very long time over the street work tender in Satara space of Aurangabad.

“The MLA told me not to submit a bid for the tender which is worth Rs 2.25 crore, but I did. Deputy Mayor Rajendra Janjal also beat me up along with Shirsat. I had to get admitted in a government hospital,” Mr Khedkar claimed and later approached Vedant Nagar police station to file a case.

Shirsat and Janjal have denied the allegations and claimed that Khedkar was crushed up by the get together staff.