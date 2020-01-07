Case Against Woman Who Held “Free Kashmir” Placard At Mumbai Protest

Mehak Mirza Prabhu stated she solely wished to focus on lack of Web freedom in Kashmir.

Mumbai:

The Mumbai police have registered a grievance in opposition to a lady for holding up a “Free Kashmir” placard in the course of the #OccupyGateway protest in solidarity with college students of Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru College, who had been attacked by a gaggle of masked intruders on Sunday.

Mehak Mirza Prabhu was booked beneath Part 153B of the Indian Penal Code – which offers with making “assertions prejudicial to national integration” – after images of her holding up the placard in the course of the demonstration on the Gateway of India sparked off a political controversy.

“Protest is for what exactly? Why slogans of Free Kashmir? How can we tolerate such separatist elements in Mumbai? Uddhavji, are you going to tolerate this free Kashmir anti-India campaign right under your nose?” opposition chief Devendra Fadnavis requested Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray quickly after the pictures emerged on social media.

Chatting with HEARALPUBLICIST in an unique interview, the girl advised HEARALPUBLICIST that she was merely attempting to focus on the dearth of Web freedom in Kashmir by holding up a placard she had picked off the bottom. “Right now, I am numb. I am completely numb. I never imagined this would become such a huge issue. That was never my intention. If you go with an intention to do something like this, you are ready for things that are going to come back at you,” she stated.

By the way, Mehak Mirza Prabhu is just the pen title the girl makes use of to be publish her poetry. “This name was only seen with love so far, but it has become the target of so much hate now. Despite not being a regular to protests, I reached the venue at 7:30 in the evening because I was genuinely concerned. When I saw this placard lying around, I picked it up thinking that I can use it to highlight issues of internet freedom and right of expression in Kashmir,” she stated.

The lady stated that her views on politics had been based mostly on humanity. “I just want peace, and I have always said this. It’s not just about Kashmir. For me, ‘Free Kashmir’ translated to Kashmir getting the freedom to speak by allowing the Internet to function. We were voicing these concerns peacefully,” she added.

She stated it was sadly that a lot was being stated with out anyone looking for a clarification from her finish. “Nobody asked me, and it was all over social media instead. All these posts were made without anybody taking any responsibility for that. Nobody asked me what I was saying.”

Web companies in Jammu and Kashmir have been beneath suspension ever because the central authorities scrapped its particular standing beneath Part 370 of the structure and bifurcated it into two union territories on August 5. A number of political leaders had been additionally positioned in detention as a precautionary measure.