Case Against Women Who Staged Anti-Citizenship Protest In UP’s Aligarh

Ladies throughout the nation are main anti-Citizenship Act protests. (File)

Aligarh:

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday registered a case in opposition to scores of girls for staging a protest in Aligarh in opposition to the Citizenship (Modification) Act and Nationwide Register of Citizen (NRC) when the prohibitory orders have been in drive within the district.

In keeping with the criticism, practically 60-70 girls raised slogans and staged a protest in Aligarh’s civil traces space after Friday prayers.

“They were asked to leave the place and apprised about the imposition of Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in the area but they did not abide and continued protesting,” a replica of the First Info Report acknowledged.

Protests have been going throughout the nation in opposition to the controversial Citizenship Modification Act and Nationwide Register of Residents.