Case Of Financial Irregularities Against Maneka Gandhi Adjourned

New Delhi:

Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court docket on Thursday adjourned the matter pertaining to alleged misappropriation of funds in opposition to BJP chief and Member of Parliament Maneka Gandhi until January 28.

Particular CBI Choose Ajay Kumar Kuhar adjourned the matter for clarification on the closure report.

An FIR was lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in opposition to Maneka Gandhi, former secretary of Maulana Azad Training Basis (MAEF) FU Siddiqui, and former managing trustee of Gandhi Rural Welfare Belief (GRWT) Vijay Sharma in 2006.

The FIR had claimed that Maneka Gandhi, in conspiracy with Siddiqui, sanctioned a grant of Rs 50 lakh to GRWT from MAEF in an irregular method to assemble a nursing school constructing at Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit and gave undue favor to Sharma.