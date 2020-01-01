Case Registered Against Man For Giving Triple Talaq To Wife In Delhi

The police stated they’ve registered a case and investigating is underway.

New Delhi:

A case has been registered towards a person for allegedly divorcing his spouse by saying triple talaq in south Delhi’s Defence Colony space, the police stated immediately.

The case was registered on Saturday primarily based on a criticism lodged by the girl, who in her criticism stated she received married to Shujauddin on November 20, 2017.

She used to dwell along with her husband and in-laws at Sahibabad. Quickly after marriage, her husband began ill-treating her and bodily assaulting her, the FIR said.

On September 5, her husband visited her mother and father at Sadiq Nagar and picked up a struggle along with her and assaulted her earlier than giving triple talaq, she alleged.

The police stated they’ve registered a case and investigating is underway.

The apply of triple talaq has been made unlawful in India.