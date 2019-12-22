CASH IN THE ATTIC: Board games can be worth good money  

By Toby Walne for The Mail on Sunday

Revealed: 07:27 EST, 22 December 2019 | Up to date: 07:27 EST, 22 December 2019

Each week we give the low-down on the worth of forgotten treasures which may be gathering mud at dwelling.

Board video games are dusted off presently of 12 months for dice-throwing household feuds over units that themselves will be price good cash.

Monopoly has stood the take a look at of time, with pre-war units in good situation price greater than £100. Even units made as much as the 1960s that got here in distinctive black packing containers change palms for £50.

Up for a sport? Monopoly has stood the take a look at of time, with pre-war units in good situation price greater than £100 (file pic)

Cluedo is one other huge favorite at Christmas. When you have a 1949 first version – recognisable by a pink fingerprint underneath a magnifying glass on the duvet – you could have tracked down a £150 discover.

A nostalgic favorite now not made is horse racing sport Escalado. This got here out in 1928, and an early instance with lead weights is price not less than £200. Later steel examples can fetch £100 – however plastic units from the 1990s are nugatory.

Restricted version fantasy role-play video games can fetch prime costs amongst collectors. Only one,500 copies of a particular 2010 version of Struggle Of The Ring, based mostly on JRR Tolkien’s novels, had been ever made.

New, they bought for £300. Now they’ll go for £three,000.