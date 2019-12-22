CASH IN THE ATTIC: Board games can be worth good money  

CASH IN THE ATTIC: Board video games are dusted off presently of 12 months and previous units will be price good cash
By Toby Walne for The Mail on Sunday
Each week we give the low-down on the worth of forgotten treasures which may be gathering mud at dwelling.
Board video games are dusted off presently of 12 months for dice-throwing household feuds over units that themselves will be price good cash.
Monopoly has stood the take a look at of time, with pre-war units in good situation price greater than £100. Even units made as much as the 1960s that got here in distinctive black packing containers change palms for £50.
Up for a sport? Monopoly has stood the take a look at of time, with pre-war units in good situation price greater than £100 (file pic)
Cluedo is one other huge favorite at Christmas. When you have a 1949 first version – recognisable by a pink fingerprint underneath a magnifying glass on the duvet – you could have tracked down a £150 discover.
A nostalgic favorite now not made is horse racing sport Escalado. This got here out in 1928, and an early instance with lead weights is price not less than £200. Later steel examples can fetch £100 – however plastic units from the 1990s are nugatory.
Restricted version fantasy role-play video games can fetch prime costs amongst collectors. Only one,500 copies of a particular 2010 version of Struggle Of The Ring, based mostly on JRR Tolkien’s novels, had been ever made.
New, they bought for £300. Now they’ll go for £three,000.
