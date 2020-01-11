CASH IN THE ATTIC: The jukeboxes classics that sell for over £10k

CASH IN THE ATTIC: Jukeboxes are a strong rock’n’roll funding as some classics promote for over £10ok
By Toby Walne for The Mail on Sunday
A basic such because the 1946 Wurlitzer 1015 is now value no less than £15,00zero
Jukeboxes are a strong rock’n’roll funding, with a basic such because the 1946 Wurlitzer 1015 with rounded high and bubble tubes now value no less than £15,00zero.
However as a contemporary taking part in machine it isn’t sensible – taking part in fast-spinning 78rpm discs.
Later classics embody the Rock-Ola 1485 – as seen on 1960s TV present Jukebox Jury – that promote for £12,00zero or extra. It holds 100 45rpm singles and has a particular chevron brand over the speaker.
One other legendary machine is the 1958 Seeburg 201 Choose-O-Matic. It sells for no less than £7,00zero in good situation and weighs in at a hefty 170kg.
Even later fashions, such because the 1980 Wurlitzer Carillon, could be value no less than £1,00zero.
However, like a basic automotive, renovation and upkeep payments for these spinners can typically be four-figure sums.
The jukebox earned its title from the ‘juke joints’ – dancing golf equipment that had been run by African-Individuals within the Deep South within the first half of the 20th Century.
