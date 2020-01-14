FREMONT, CA—In an effort to extend foot visitors at their 1,667 areas nationwide, struggling retailer Males’s Wearhouse introduced Tuesday that, efficient instantly, they would offer free measurements of regardless of the hell prospects wished. “We’ve trained our associates to go beyond sleeves and inseams to measure just about anything, from the distance between Milwaukee and Chicago to the density of sedimentary rocks,” stated CEO Dinesh Lathi, noting that the retailer would additionally organize home calls to assist measure something from sq. footage of a domicile to hectares of land to “even freshly caught trout, in case you want to see if you’ve broken any angling records.” “Naturally we’re still offering free chest and waist measurements, but we hope to boost sales by measuring any place on your body, someone else’s body, planetary bodies, or even imaginary or theoretical bodies. Any object qualifies; let us know what you have, whether it’s a pine 2-by-4 or an 8.5-by-11-inch sheet of copier paper. If you’ve got a prize-winning pumpkin, we’d be happy to confirm that and fit it for a three-piece suit while we’re at it. While it’s true online shopping has hit sales pretty hard, we’re still measurement leaders, and if this pans out, we might transition into an all-measurement-based company.” Lathi additionally careworn that the Males’s Wearhouse would nonetheless not present garment measurements for ladies.