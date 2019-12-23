December 23, 2019 | three:21pm

An Air Drive vet shot and killed one among two armed theft suspects who pistol-whipped him as he labored behind the register of a California comfort retailer, in line with a report.

Mark Kasprowicz, 56, mentioned his “instinct just kicked in” when he was ambushed behind the register Sunday evening at Kam’s Market in Bay Level, information station KTVU reported.

“Fear and adrenaline kicked in together. I’m lucky to be alive,” Kasprowicz, a supervisor on the retailer, instructed the outlet.

Kasprowicz mentioned he initially didn’t know what to imagine when the 2 suspects entered the comfort retailer round 11 p.m. whereas he was counting money.

One of many suspects held him at gunpoint whereas the opposite man stole cash from the register, the report mentioned.

“At first, I thought it was a joke,” Kasprowicz mentioned.

However video reveals the criminal on the register then strike Kasprowicz together with his gun, knocking him to the bottom. The felony was carrying a bandana and sun shades.

The assailant then grabs more cash as he pummels the vet together with his different hand and pistol-whips him once more.

Kasprowicz ultimately was in a position to seize his personal gun, which he fired after the criminal shot bullet holes within the ceiling and right into a sun-glass case, in line with KTVU.

Kasprowicz struck his assailant, who then ran exterior and collapsed on the bottom half a block away, the report mentioned. The perp died from his accidents Sunday evening.

Authorities are nonetheless searching for the confederate, who was seen on surveillance video approaching the counter and working exterior, in line with KTVU.