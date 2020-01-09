Caspian – “Circles On Circles”

Later this month, the Massachusetts post-rock six-piece Caspian will come again with the grand and atmospheric new album On Circles , their first in 5 years. We've already posted their first single, the nice and cozy and triumphant instrumental “Flowers Of Light.” And now Caspian have shared one other of the album's music, and it's the uncommon Caspian music to function vocals.

Guitarist Philip Jamieson sings lead on “Circles On Circles,” which is kind of the album's title monitor. His voice is hushed however assured, and he multi-tracks it till he seems like a choir. Round him, the remainder of the band builds one thing tender and virtually folky, filled with acoustic guitars and impressionistic strings. It sounds nice! Caspian ought to fiddle with vocals extra typically! Examine the music out beneath.

In a press launch, Jamieson has this to say:

I can't say that taking pen to paper and opening up my voice for the primary time in 15 years was the second of whole catharsis that I used to be in search of when scripting this music throughout a bout of isolation and particularly tough despair over the vacations of 2018. I did nevertheless uncover that the choice to maintain going in any case and transfer by means of the swirling circles of grey is as a rule a softer, extra light and in the end tender acknowledgment than I used to be at all times led to consider. What we did musically for this music is an ode to that realization and felt like the suitable closing assertion for a document that attempted its hardest to cowl a well-recognized spectrum of feelings, together with endings, which might be light too.

On Circles is out 1 / 24 on Triple Crown.