Cassius’ Boombass remixes ‘Don’t Let Me Be’ in tribute to Philippe Zdar

Cassius’ Hubert “Boombass” Blanc-Francard has launched a brand new remix of the band’s ‘Don’t Let Me Be’ in tribute to Philippe “Zdar” Cerboneschi.

Zdar died earlier this 12 months (June 19) on the age of 50. In response to Resident Advisor, the French producer and DJ – born Philippe Cerboneschi – had by chance fallen from a excessive flooring of a constructing in Paris, his agent Sebastien Farran advised the Agence France-Presse.

Boombass additionally posted an announcement alongside the remix: “This variation of ‘Don’t Let Me Be,’ a single extract from our newest / final LP, has been imagined by the each of us in June, 2019. We made it for Boomerang, a French program on France Inter. They requested us to create a special model of the unique observe.

“We imagined something with Philippe, a new music, two days before the recording of the show, and Owlle joined us and sang on this new version of the track during the recording of the program.” Take heed to the remix under.

The Cassius member went on to clarify how growing the brand new model helped him to cope with the tragic lack of Zdar. “After my siamese twin’s death, I really needed to re-imagine this track, to work on it again,” he stated.

“The ‘Brozeurs’ appellation is not used for anybody. And it is now used for my brother Philippe.”

A brand new combine by Cassius, recorded shortly earlier than Zdar’s demise, was additionally launched earlier within the 12 months (August 9).

The BBC Radio 1 Important Combine featured a number of the French duo’s personal music in addition to tracks by Marie Davidson, the Juan MacLean, Robyn, and others. You may hearken to that Cassius combine right here.