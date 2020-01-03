Casualty star Amanda Henderson leaves Celebrity Mastermind viewers in stitches

By Amie Gordon For Mailonline

Casualty star Amanda Henderson left Celeb Mastermind viewers in tears of laughter when she wrongly thought Greta Thunberg was named ‘Sharon’.

The 33-year-old was requested by quiz present host John Humphries the title of the Swedish local weather change activist who penned the e-book, ‘No-one is Too Small To Make A Distinction.’

However the perplexed actress, who stars as nurse Robyn Miller on the BBC cleaning soap, had the viewers howling as she answered, ‘Sharon?.’

Henderson appeared alongside actor Paul Chuckle, TV chef Levi Roots and comic Geoff Norcott on the superstar version of the present.

She excelled at her specialist topic, songs from animated Disney movies from 1989-1999, however faltered within the basic data spherical.

John Humphries requested: ‘The 2019 book entitled No-one is Too Small To Make A Difference is a collection of speeches made by a Swedish climate change activist. What’s her title?’

She answered merely, ‘Sharon.’

The episode was initially set to air on 28 December however aired on BBC One on 2 January.

The video has since been shared throughout social media a whole lot of hundreds of occasions.

Comic Mark Smith tweeted the clip with the caption: ‘2020 is cancelled’, and it has gone on to get 9,000 retweets and over 45,000 likes.

Scholar Jamie Kennedy tweeted: ‘Celeb Mastermind simply now a query was requested a couple of Swedish lady who grew to become a local weather change activist asking what her title was. Amanda Henderson’s reply: “Sharon?” I AM SCREAMING’