‘Cat killer’, 52, appears in court accused of 16 attacks on pets

A person has been charged over a spate of brutal killings and disemboweling of household pets which had residents and MPs pleading with police after greater than a dozen cats have been discovered brutally stabbed to dying in simply 18 months.

Animal lovers have been left devastated after their beloved pets have been brutally stabbed on the street and located useless or dying.

The killer struck by approaching the household pets after which both disemboweling them or stabbing them. Claire Taylor, 26, and 80-year-old Jean Powell have been amongst those that reported that their cats had fallen sufferer to a killer. Household pets usually left to crawl residence the place they later died from their accidents.

Because the dying toll mounted pet house owners accused the police of failing to take the killing critically and Caroline Lucas, Inexperienced Celebration MP for Brighton Pavilion, known as on the police to redouble their efforts.

In response police launched Operation Diverge into the deaths of as much as 25 cats who had suffered comparable accidents.

Now Steve Bouquet, 52, of Brighton has been charged in relation to the dying of 16 cats.

Bouquet, from the London Highway space, has been charged with 16 counts of felony harm regarding the wounding and killing of cats within the metropolis between October 2, 2018 and June 1, 2019.

Sally Lakin of the Crown Prosecution Service stated: ‘Following a spate of assaults on cats within the Brighton space, the CPS has authorised Sussex Police to cost Steven Bouquet with 16 fees of felony harm, regarding assaults on 16 cats, 9 of which have been killed and 7 have been critically injured.’

She stated the CPS has charged him with felony harm as a result of, underneath present laws, cats and different animals are deemed as property.

Prosecutors did contemplate whether or not to cost with animal cruelty however the circumstances of the case meant this cost was inappropriate because the defendant is just not the proprietor of the cats. As well as animal cruelty is a much less critical offence and would entice a decrease sentence.

Miss Lakin stated: ‘It is a complicated case and this determination was made following a cautious evaluation of all the proof offered to us.’

Bouquet will seem earlier than magistrates in Brighton on January 23.