Cat-loving psychotherapist wins £20,000 court battle over feeding Ozzy

A cat-loving psychotherapist has received a £20,000 court docket battle to ban her award-winning gardener neighbour from feeding her household’s wandering pedigree pet.

Jackie Corridor and her husband John, each 56, accused Nicola Lesbirel, 57, of adopting Ozzy as her personal and even placing a collar displaying her cellphone quantity on him.

They enlisted a prime QC to sue her, however Ms Lesbirel insisted she did nothing improper in giving meals to the free-roaming Maine Coon cat in Hammersmith, West London.

Ms Lesbirel, who labored with Sir Terence Conran and received gold on the 2004 Chelsea Flower Present, lives in a £560,000 flat down the highway to the Corridor’s £2.3million residence.

Jackie Corridor (left) accused Nicola Lesbirel (proper, exterior Central London County Courtroom), 57, of adopting Ozzy as her personal and even placing a collar displaying her cellphone quantity on him

The case, which is a authorized first, has been in comparison with the Six Dinner Sid youngsters’s books by Inga Moore a couple of cat who has six meals a day at six completely different homes.

Ms Lesbirel argued that Ozzy was merely a ‘sentient being’ with a thoughts of his personal and ate the place he preferred.

The four-year-long row erupted after psychotherapist Mrs Corridor and her firm director husband hooked up a GPS collar to Ozzy and discovering that their usually absent feline buddy was usually within the space round Ms Lesbirel’s residence.

They claimed she had fed and groomed Ozzy and handled him as her personal, leading to him spending lengthy durations away from their residence, upsetting each them and their youngsters.

They claimed Ms Lesbirel had repeatedly eliminated Ozzy’s collar and changed it with one bearing her cellphone quantity and the phrases: ‘My residence.’

Ms Lesbirel insisted she did nothing improper in giving meals to free-roaming Maine Coon cat Ozzy

The couple had been so distressed that they enlisted a prime QC, Tom Weisselberg, and sued the gardener for an injunction, banning her from taking in or feeding Ozzy – referred to in court docket papers as ‘a chattel value not less than £500’.

However Ms Lesbirel denied doing something improper, claiming that Ozzy had a thoughts of his personal and, having adopted one other of the Halls’ cats into her backyard, had merely made it ‘his territory’.

The case was as a consequence of be heard in a trial at Central London County Courtroom, however after negotiations the neighbours settled after Ms Lesbirel made a collection of legally-binding guarantees to limit her interplay with Ozzy.

The dispute had run up legal professionals’ payments of over £20,000 by the point the case was settled.

In keeping with declare paperwork filed on the court docket, the cat-loving Halls purchased the Maine Coon – one of many world’s greatest feline species – in 2014.

Ms Lesbirel lives in a £560,000 residence (centre left) in Hammersmith, West London

However from not less than March of the next 12 months, Ms Lesbirel – who lives just a few doorways down the highway from their grand residence – had usually interfered with the cat, claimed Mr Weisselberg.

The case has been in comparison with the Six Dinner Sid youngsters’s books by Inga Moore

He was continuously away from their residence for lengthy durations, however when he returned appeared to have been ‘fed, groomed and cared for by another person,’ he mentioned.

Their GPS investigation in November 2015 led them to their neighbour, sparking the four-year battle which has solely now concluded at court docket.

The Halls claimed that Ms Lesbirel spent years ‘grooming’ Ozzy into coming to her, feeding him and protecting him at her residence.

The QC mentioned the couple had first discovered Ozzy’s collar eliminated in August 2018 and changed with one other with the phrases ‘my residence’ and Ms Lesbirel’s cellphone quantity.

The Halls eliminated it and changed it with their very own personalised collar, however between October 26 and December 7 discovered Ozzy carrying considered one of Ms Lesbirel’s collars on eight events, he mentioned.

The row led to a heated alternate by letter, textual content and electronic mail – detailed in court docket papers – throughout which Ms Lesbirel claimed that Ozzy had been a ‘fixture’ in her residence for many of his life.

Mr and Mrs Corridor dwell in a £2.3million property (centre) on the identical highway in Hammersmith

‘He’s very cherished and properly cared for and he’s very hooked up to his territory, and to me,’ she wrote in a letter.

Ms Lesbirel (pictured exterior court docket) claimed she had been wrongly painted because the ‘mad neighbour caught up in feline fantasises’

‘Absolutely leaving him the place he’s decided to be and the place you might be reassured he’s settled and comfortable and wholesome is one of the best factor for everybody concerned, each feline and human.’

Mrs Corridor responded by writing: ‘He isn’t your cat and we’re not simply giving him over to you.’

In an electronic mail, she added: ‘What was one thing that we have now tolerated through the years – as a result of we’re a pleasant household and did not need to trigger damage – has now change into insupportable and you’ve got simply gone too far.

‘I perceive that you simply really feel it’s not possible so that you can shut your door to Ozzy now, as you’ve spent years grooming him to come back to you, however that’s the solely first rate plan of action.

‘The query all of us have requested ourselves 12 months after 12 months: ‘Why does not Nicola simply get her personal cat? Why cannot she simply depart ours alone?”

In response, Ms Lesbirel claimed she had been wrongly painted because the ‘mad neighbour caught up in feline fantasises’ and described Mrs Corridor’s claims as ‘wildly inaccurate and spiteful’.

Mr Weisselberg accused Ms Lesbirel of questioning or denying the Halls’ title to Ozzy, wrongfully taking and receiving him, and wrongfully retaining him, denying them entry.

A barrister for Ms Lesbirel (pictured) mentioned she didn’t intend to deprive the Halls of the cat and that her behaviour in feeding and caring for him was acceptable

Outlining the influence of the row on the household, he added: ‘They’ve needed to buy new collars for the cat. They’ve been very upset and distressed.

‘They’ve been disadvantaged of the enjoyment of the cat for vital durations of time, together with when their youngsters are at residence, and for a big proportion of the lifetime of the cat.’

He requested the court docket for an injunction banning Ms Lesbirel from letting Ozzy into her home, feeding him, placing him in a basket or field or ‘interfering’ together with his collar.

In her defence to the declare, Ms Lesbirel’s barrister, Richard Bottomley, mentioned she didn’t intend to deprive the Halls of the cat and that her behaviour in feeding and caring for him was acceptable.

She had not handled Ozzy as her personal, he claimed, however had as an alternative felt ‘duty-bound’ to take care of him as a result of his proprietor was ‘unwilling or unable to take action’.

The cat roamed round this highway in Hammersmith, West London, between the 2 homes

‘Such care and help included putting collars on the cat and taking the cat to the vet,’ he mentioned in her written defence to her neighbours’ declare.

‘She has by no means disadvantaged their rights to the cat. It’s averred that the cat is a sentient being and as such goes the place he pleases and such resolution is wholly exterior of Ms Lesbirel’s management.’

Ozzy had first appeared in her backyard after following one other of the Halls’ cats, Coco, claimed the barrister.

‘Over the following few months, the cat established the backyard as his territory by seeing off some other cats, together with Coco, every time they appeared,’ he continued.

He mentioned Ms Lesbirel had twice taken care of Ozzy when he appeared in poor health in her backyard, whereas he usually slept beneath the eaves of her roof or beneath her shed.

Throughout the spring and summer season of 2015, Ozzy would come and go as he happy by her open home windows, Mr Bottomley continued.

Ms Lesbirel admitted placing collars on Ozzy, however denied they had been engraved and mentioned the Halls had not contacted her to object, he mentioned.

And when the Halls’ son knocked on her door to problem her about her involvement with Ozzy, she had informed him the cat was ‘free to go as he pleases’.

‘It’s averred that the cat feeds in a variety of premises,’ mentioned Mr Bottomley. ‘It’s averred that Ms Lesbirel doesn’t deal with the cat as if he’s her personal.’

The dispute reached court docket for a listening to in October, however was adjourned to permit negotiations, which resulted in a settlement of the case simply earlier than Christmas.

In keeping with the court docket order which has now been made public, Ms Lesbirel has promised that she is not going to feed Ozzy cat meals, tinned fish or meat, and won’t take away his collar.

She additionally promised to not put him in a field or basket or to let him into her residence or to ask him in, until he’s making a disturbance on the entrance of her flat, during which case she will carry him by and put him out again.

Feline authorized specialists for the Cats Safety league mentioned: ‘Now we have by no means come throughout a case during which the courts have granted an injunction to forestall somebody from feeding their neighbours’ cats.

‘Now we have been contacted now and again by individuals who need to know what to do when neighbours feed their cats and, in impact, encourage the cats to relocate.

‘In apply, most individuals who feed different peoples’ cats accomplish that within the well-meaning and trustworthy perception that the cats are strays, don’t have any house owners and are hungry.

‘From a authorized standpoint, cats are thought to be property and an offence could be dedicated beneath the Theft Act 1968 if the ‘feeder’ dishonestly appropriated the cat with the intention of completely depriving the house owners of their cat.’