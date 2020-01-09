Cat smacks head-first into aquarium glass when it tries to catch owner’s fish

By Jack Newman For Mailonline

That is the painful second a baffled cat crashes into the glass facet of an aquarium and slides down the wall when it tries to catch a fish.

The clip, recorded final week within the metropolis of Perm in central Russia, reveals the white pet perched on a settee reverse the aquarium.

The cat stares intently at a fish within the wall tank and follows it alongside the couch.

The lovable pet even strikes its head round because it matches the motion of the fish.

After crawling up and down the couch to align itself with its prey, the cat prepares to go in for the kill.

It leans ahead then leaps in direction of the tank – however smashes its face straight into the glass facet.

The unlucky cat then slides helplessly down the glass on to the ground.

After a loud thud, the proprietor filming the incident can then be heard chuckling within the background.