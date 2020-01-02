Cat stowaway is taken on 130-mile car journey from Birmingham to London

By Every day Mail Reporter

She had in all probability been searching for a heat nook to snuggle up in away from the winter chill.

However after climbing right into a automotive engine, the naive cat rapidly realised she’d fluffed up – when the proprietor received in and set off on a 130-mile journey.

The motorist drove all the way in which from Birmingham to east London with the cat trapped helplessly underneath the bonnet.

He realised he had a stowaway on board solely when he pulled up exterior a block of flats and folks advised him they may hear miaowing.

When the bonnet was opened, he noticed the traumatised tortoiseshell wanting again at him.

Locals dwelling within the flats took the cat in following her Christmas Day ordeal till she might be collected by a cat rescue charity.

Now the Celia Hammond Animal Belief is interesting for the proprietor to come back ahead.

It mentioned it suspected the ‘sweet’ and ‘very friendly’ feminine was a pet.

However she just isn’t microchipped and the belief has no concept the place she is from.

Workers on the belief have been checking misplaced pet websites in Birmingham and its Fb publish has obtained 1000’s of shares from social media customers hoping to assist hint the proprietor.

Miss Hammond mentioned the cat was unhurt however ‘very frightened’. She added: ‘We do not know the place the cat has come from in any respect.

‘The individuals who have been there have been extra involved in getting the cat protected and didn’t ask the person the place in Birmingham he had come from and he didn’t keep very lengthy.

‘It would be great if we could find the owner, but it is a real needle in a haystack.’