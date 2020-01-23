Cat who LOVES licking bananas earns thousands of internet fans

By Carly Stern For Dailymail.com

Revealed: 13:37 EST, 23 January 2020 | Up to date: 14:21 EST, 23 January 2020

A photogenic cat from Utah completely loves licking bananas, and images of him having fun with his favourite fruit have received him numerous web followers.

The cat, who is called Bean, has over 11,000 Instagram followers who love the candy kitty footage and movies that his proprietor, Chelsea Merritt, posts.

Chatting with BoredPanda, Chelsea defined that as a lot because the three-year-old Flamepoint Siamese likes to lick bananas, he truly solely will get a style a few occasions a month as a result of she is aware of that they don’t seem to be a very wholesome a part of a feline weight-reduction plan.

Bean was a rescue kitten who now lives with Caitlin, her husband and youngsters, and three different cats named Pirate, Ninja, and Raptor.

Bean was adopted at simply 4 weeks outdated, however acquired his first style of banana quickly after shifting in.

‘He simply kinda wished a sniff of a banana when he was about 9 months outdated or so and ended up actually liking them,’ Caitlin mentioned.

‘His vet is aware of about it,’ she added. ‘She acquired fairly a kick out of his images.

‘He by no means will get a lot of 1 and it’s perhaps a few occasions a month and even much less… Banana could be unhealthy for a cat if consumed often although. So it’s positively not a weight-reduction plan staple for him,’ she added.

Nonetheless Caitlin admitted on Fb that she will’t resist sharing the images of her beloved cat licking his favourite snack as a result of they ‘at all times look inappropriate’.

Rescue: Bean was a rescue kitten and lives with Caitlin, her husband and youngsters, and three different cats named Pirate, Ninja, and Raptor

Adopted: The cat mother additionally shared the story of Bean’s rescue, recalling how he was deserted as a new child

Consuming: Bean additionally likes Noosa Yogurt in small quantities, scrambled eggs, cheese, and greens like Brussels sprout leaves and lettuce

‘Guys… my cat. I like him. He’s my world,’ she wrote alongside some photos of Bean and his bananas. ‘He has an OBSESSION…… with bananas. And it ALWAYS LOOKS INAPPROPRIATE AND IT KILLS ME.’

Bean additionally likes Noosa Yogurt in small quantities, scrambled eggs, cheese, and greens like Brussels sprout leaves and lettuce.

‘His precise weight-reduction plan is moist meals twice a day, although,’ Caitlin added.

The cat mother additionally shared the story of Bean’s rescue, recalling how he was deserted as a new child.

She noticed a Fb submit about him needing a house, so she picked him up, anticipating to finally discover him one other house however rising so hooked up that she stored him.