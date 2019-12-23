“Catalyst” Paul Millsap plays through knee injury, boosts Nuggets over Lakers

LOS ANGELES – Nuggets level guard Jamal Murray doesn’t fairly invite contact, however he definitely doesn’t run from it.

Murray acquired knocked down within the first quarter of Sunday’s rousing win over the LeBron-less Lakers and began to face earlier than he heard a well-recognized, baritone voice.

“Stay down, stay down,” veteran Paul Millsap boomed from a number of toes away.

Millsap hustled over to Murray and helped him to his toes, an apt metaphor for a way the Nuggets bounced again from a bruising first half to thrash the Lakers 128-104 at Staples Heart on Sunday evening.

LeBron or not, the win was their sixth in a row and improved their total document to 20-Eight. It’s the perfect begin via 28 video games within the franchise’s NBA historical past.

“I mean, it’s six in a row, so I think (it’s big),” mentioned Gary Harris, who chipped in 19 factors, 5 assists and 4 steals.

Although Millsap in the end didn’t assist a lot on the glass, his 21 factors jumped their offense on an evening when Nikola Jokic (18 factors, eight photographs) and Jamal Murray (six factors) weren’t practically as impactful as common. Heading into Sunday evening, there wasn’t even a certainty that Millsap can be obtainable after colliding with Murray within the last minute of Friday’s win over Minnesota.

“It was all how the knee looked,” Millsap mentioned. “The swelling went down after that collision with Jamal the other day. It swelled up on me, but we were able to get the swelling down a lot, still a little bit in there, but it’s not going to stop me from getting out there.”

Millsap knew all day Sunday he was going to should battle with Lakers heart Anthony Davis (32 factors on 13-of-23 from the sphere). With James out attributable to a rib damage, Millsap mentioned he anticipated the “hundred touches” the Lakers would ship Davis’ method. However regardless of the few inches he gave as much as Davis, Millsap greater than made up for it together with his tireless effort.

“Felt like he was attacking me all game, so I just wanted to be aggressive and make him work a little bit,” Millsap mentioned with a veteran’s snicker. “He’s such a good player, it’s hard to stop him.”

Added Malone: “Paul’s been around the block, he knows what time it is, how to guard guys like that and I thought he took that challenge head-on as well as Mason (Plumlee), Jerami (Grant) and all the other guys.”

Millsap and Harris had been Denver’s two excessive scorers within the second half, combining for 27 factors because the momentum swung closely of their path. Specifically, Millsap drained two Three-pointers throughout a pivotal third-quarter run that helped buffer their lead.

“‘Sap is huge, he does a lot of stuff, some things that people don’t even notice,” Harris mentioned. “He’s a catalyst to this team, he’s great for us. … When he’s on the court, people just feel way more comfortable.”