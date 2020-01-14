Catching A Killer: Viewers react to ‘truly frightening’ C4 documentary on Peter Farquhar’s murder

Viewers have been horrified by the actions of convicted assassin Ben Discipline throughout the newest entry in Channel four’s Catching A Killer sequence.

With the subtitle A Diary From The Grave, the one-off documentary explored the case of aged trainer Peter Farquhar, whose dying initially seemed to be an accident earlier than it emerged that it was one thing much more sinister.

Utilizing extracts from the late Peter’s diary, Thames Valley Police have been in a position to piece collectively what occurred and close-in on the chilly killer.

Viewers took to Twitter to speak about how tragic the story was, describing it as “emotional”, “heartbreaking” and sensitively dealt with by the filmmakers.

Watching #CatchingAKiller I’m already as offended on the emotional manipulation of Peter than I’m at his homicide . I simply hope he died in ignorance , that his coronary heart was not destroyed earlier than his life was . — Mark Whittaker ????️‍???? ???? (@mawhittaker) January 13, 2020

I knew Peter Farquhar as my first English trainer at MGS. #CatchingAKiller is a rare, heartbreaking and highly effective documentary about his homicide. Astonishing entry. — Dr Alex Connock (@DrAlexConnock) January 13, 2020

#CatchingAKiller is a fairly exceptional documentary. Detailed, insightful and delicate to the victims concerned, with no trace of sensationalism. Excellent work from the police investigators. — Fran Bleasdale (@FJB19) January 13, 2020

Many have been shocked by simply how merciless and indifferent killer Ben Discipline seemed to be on the documentary, with broadcaster India Willoughby describing him as a “psychopath.”

No upset or shock from Ben Discipline when arrested and brought to the station accused of a double homicide. Politely asks for e-book as a result of he’s bored. Psychopath. #CatchingAKiller — India Willoughby (@IndiaWilloughby) January 13, 2020

I’ve watched a whole lot of Crime Documentaries. However #channel4 #catchingakiller goes to take some time to shake off. Actually horrifying. — GARY HALL (@GARY8485) January 13, 2020

Thames Valley Police was stay tweeting all through the documentary because it aired, providing additional perception and answering a few of the questions folks had concerning the case.

That is why it was important to exhume Peter, which his household and the Coroner agreed to.#CatchingAKiller https://t.co/ZYijzOLGNC — Thames Valley Police (@ThamesVP) January 13, 2020

As a result of there have been no preliminary suspicions, there wasn’t a Residence Workplace submit mortem performed. #CatchingAKiller https://t.co/m2rw5lSRMw — Thames Valley Police (@ThamesVP) January 13, 2020

This was a danger however finally we had to make sure that we had as a lot proof as potential earlier than arresting Ben, and that included talking to various individuals who knew him personally.#CatchingAKiller https://t.co/6WRFvmJ987 — Thames Valley Police (@ThamesVP) January 13, 2020

The Twitter account additionally made some extra lighthearted feedback between the informative tweets, which got here underneath hearth from one Twitter person. Thames Valley Police stated they have been in “no way undermining or making light” of what occurred within the case.

The drive has labored with the households all through this course of. We aren’t any method undermining or making mild at what occurred to Peter and Ann.#CatchingAKiller https://t.co/TFccdCSQVu — Thames Valley Police (@ThamesVP) January 13, 2020

Catching A Killer: A Diary From the Grave is now out there on All four.