‘Cats’ removed from Oscar consideration by Universal

Cats received’t be choosing up any Oscars subsequent 12 months, after the movie’s studio Common has eliminated the controversial movie from being thought-about.

The movie, which got here out earlier this month, is now not on Common’s For Your Consideration web page on its web site, a web page itemizing the studio’s motion pictures that apply for the Academy Awards and a information to their particular person classes.

As Selection report, sources additionally reveal that Cats has been faraway from the Academy of Movement Image Arts and Sciences’ streaming platform, the place those that vote on the Oscars are in a position to stream relevant movies.

Followers and critics have been largely crucial of the movie upon its launch, with one calling it “way too horny for its own good.”

Jennifer Hudson in ‘Cats’. Credit score: Common

Director Tom Hooper additionally revealed massively crucial response to the movie’s first trailer made Hooper and his staff return to the drafting board and largely remake the movie.

Upon its launch again in July, the primary Cats trailer was met with outrage and confusion throughout the web, and Hooper has admitted that he barely completed the CGI-heavy Cats in time for its December 16 world premiere in New York.

For the reason that movie’s launch, Common have notified hundreds of cinemas to say that they are going to be receiving an up to date model of Cats with “some improved visual effects” after its first launch date.