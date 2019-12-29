Cats has not precisely had the perfect crucial reception because the feline musical opened in cinemas simply over per week in the past – and it appears that evidently Common has reacted accordingly to its flop standing.

In accordance with Selection, the movie has been pulled from awards consideration, with it now not accessible to look at on the Academy of Movement Image Arts and Sciences’ For Your Consideration streaming platform.

Given the near-universal derision that has met the movie’s launch, it’s unlikely that it might have been in with a lot of an opportunity for any Oscars glory – with Andrew Lloyd Webber and Taylor Swift’s track Lovely Ghosts already failing to make the shortlist for Greatest Unique Track.

The movie, which was helmed by Les Miserables and The King’s Speech director Tom Hooper, boasted a solid replete with family names together with Judi Dench, Ian McKellen, Idris Elba, James Corden, Insurgent Wilson, Jennifer Hudson and Jason Derulo.

It tells the story of a gaggle of “Jellicle” cats who compete for the prospect to be despatched to the Heaviside Layer such that they’ll win a brand new life.

Movies which might be nonetheless presently listed on the studio’s publicly-available For Your Awards Consideration web page embrace Us, 1917, Queen & Slim, Tips on how to Practice Your Dragon: The Hidden World, Abominable and The Secret Lifetime of Pets 2.