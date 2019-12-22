Cats: The Movie has been RE-EDITED by director Tom Hooper and reissued to cinemas

By Andrew Bullock and Dan Heching For Dailymail.com

Printed: 20:59 EST, 21 December 2019 | Up to date: 04:14 EST, 22 December 2019

The newly-released film model of Cats has been re-edited by director Tom Hooper and reissued to cinemas and film theaters per week after its unique launch.

This follows a slew of unhealthy evaluations from movie critics, who’ve slammed the movie throughout the board.

The movie – launched final Friday – is reportedly being up to date as a result of Hooper didn’t end engaged on it till the day earlier than the world premiere, which was final Monday.

Too little, too late: An up to date model of the already notorious film musical Cats is being despatched to film theaters… although the movie was already launched on Friday

In an trade on Twitter on Friday, it was revealed that the next notice was despatched to theaters enjoying the movie: ‘DCDC and Deluxe-Technicolor shall be sending up to date FTR-20 SMPTE DCPs of Cats which is able to embody some improved visible results. The runtime is unchanged.’

Whereas the precise content material of the film will probably stay unchanged, some visible results could have been fastened or improved by the director and his put up manufacturing workforce.

Whereas Hooper gained an Academy Award for steering the 2010 gem The King’s Speech, which additionally gained Finest Image that yr, this movie, based mostly on the Andrew Lloyd Webber Broadway musical, is struggling with a horrible 19 % score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Many of the evaluations are pretty savage, together with one summarized merely with the phrase, ‘Woof’, nonetheless the Every day Mail’s personal Brian Viner discovered he had a delicate spot for the feline fiasco.

Praising the movie, he wrote: ‘Eight out of ten cinemagoers will take pleasure in it, so long as they go alongside ready for what is basically a feline-themed ballet.’

The person accountable: As reported by Selection, the movie’s director Tom Hooper didn’t really end engaged on the movie till the day earlier than the world premiere, which was final Monday

‘Improved visible results’: The notice that was reportedly despatched to movie show operations employees and managers

Kitten play: The movie, in the meantime, is within the midst of receiving abysmal phrase of mouth and adverse evaluations, which have mixed to create a curiously attention-getting ‘anti-buzz’

Why the smile: Cats, based mostly on the Andrew Lloyd Webber Broadway musical, is struggling with a horrible 19 % on Rotten Tomatoes

Jason Derulo, who stars as Rum Tum Tugger within the movie, is himself fairly displeased with critics’ poor opinions, telling TMZ in New York Metropolis on Thursday that he thought the movie is ‘a deportation to a different dimension.’

‘Evaluations do not matter man, evaluations do not matter,’ he additionally insisted, calling the movie ‘an extremely courageous piece of artwork.’

It also needs to be famous that the viewers rating for Cats on Rotten Tomatoes is significantly greater than the critic composite score, standing at a a lot more healthy 64 %.