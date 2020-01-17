Caught On Camera: Bikers Filch Bag With Rs 20 Lakh In Gold, Silver, Cash

Dichpally: The CCTV footage reveals two males casually stealing a bag saved on a bike.

Hyderabad:

With unassuming ease, two males on a bike are seen casually pulling up and fleeing with a bag positioned on a motorbike whereas the proprietor opens his store, his again turned. The incident which happened on Thursday in Telangana’s Nizamabad district was caught on a safety digicam.

In line with the shopkeeper, the bag had about 300 gm of gold, 13 kg silver and Rs 2 lakh money – valued at about Rs 20 lakh.

Within the CCTV footage, the shopkeeper is first seen driving as much as his store on a blue bike after which getting off to open the shutters, leaving the bag on the passenger seat.

Inside seconds, two males on a crimson bike pull up behind him, casually decide up the bag and trip away.

The shopkeeper is seen calling after the boys earlier than attempting to taking his bike to pursue them.

The police are investigating the incident that happened in Nizamabad district’s Dichpally, about 160 km from Hyderabad.

The police have warned the general public to watch out whereas withdrawing money from banks or carrying valuables as they could be being watched.