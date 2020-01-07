Caught-on-video road rage attack leaves man unconscious in hospital

A person who was knocked unconscious throughout a highway rage incident final week stays hospitalized, and police are looking for the general public’s assist in figuring out the three males captured on video within the assault.

A motorist was stopped at a crimson gentle on Woodman Avenue at Victory Boulevard in Van Nuys at 9:30 p.m. on New Yr’s Day when a Jeep that had been driving erratically pulled behind him, authorities mentioned.

Each autos ultimately pulled over, in response to a information launch from the LAPD, and the driving force and the Jeep’s occupants confronted off on the street. It was not instantly clear what spurred the confrontation, however video reveals one of many males from the Jeep punching the opposite driver within the head, knocking him to the bottom.

The three then ran to their car — a black Jeep with tinted home windows —and fled south on Woodman Avenue, the video reveals.

The injured man was taken to a hospital, the place he has not regained consciousness because the assault, police mentioned.

The assailants are every 20 to 30 years outdated with black hair, authorities mentioned. The person seen within the video punching the opposite driver is described as 5-foot-10 and 150 kilos. He was sporting a black sweatshirt, white shirt and black pants.

The second suspect is 6 ft tall and 170 kilos, and was sporting gentle blue pants and a darkish jacket, police mentioned. The third man is 5-foot-9 and 140 kilos and was sporting a darkish jacket, white shirt and darkish pants.

Anybody with info can name Van Nuys space Det. R. Secor at (818) 374-0062. Nameless suggestions might be despatched to 1-800-222-TIPS.