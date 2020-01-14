CBC TV struggling to keep advertising dollars from falling

Promoting revenues for CBC TV’s English programming continued their downward pattern final yr, and fewer than 1% of the nation watched its native dinnertime newscasts, in keeping with Blacklock’s Reporter.

Citing the broadcaster’s annual report, advert fell 37%, from $178 million to $112.5 million. For the French service, advert revenues declined three%, from $140 million to $136 million.

“There is continued risk that our organization will not remain sustainable as we anticipate the Canadian conventional television advertising market will remain under pressure and the media industry will continue to be disrupted,” wrote administration. “In addition, we do not receive inflation funding on the goods and services portion of our budget.”

One purpose for the large drop in income was the one-time advert gross sales for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics in South Korea, though there was a “soft market” for its tv packages final yr, the report added.

The viewers numbers for the 6 p.m. newscasts look bleak throughout the nation. The 27 stations nationwide mixed to common 319,000 individuals, or 12,000 nightly viewers per metropolis.

For CBC’s major community, the whole market share was 5% in 2019, down from eight% the earlier yr. Its cable service, CBC Information Community, has a 1.four% share of the market.

“Without a solution, program spending in future years will have to be reduced to match available resources, and some services will have to be reduced,” the annual report stated.

The CBC receives $1.2 billion a yr from the federal authorities, and is looking for to amass extra funding by really helpful amendments within the Broadcasting Act.